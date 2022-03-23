AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”

Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AnaptysBio currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of ANAB opened at $25.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $695.95 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. AnaptysBio has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $37.89.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 91.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. As a group, analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $2,703,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $6,081,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (Get Rating)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

