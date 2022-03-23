Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Up 5.6%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) shares rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.24 and last traded at $47.51. Approximately 6,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 299,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.98.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Andersons to $45.75 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.19.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.63.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 8,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.47, for a total value of $350,138.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 138,101 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,057. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Andersons by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

