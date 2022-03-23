Anne Sheehan Sells 5,060 Shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) Director Anne Sheehan sold 5,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $261,146.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

VSCO opened at $51.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $40.90 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter valued at $16,962,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret during the fourth quarter worth about $5,120,000. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC raised its stake in Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,800 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.