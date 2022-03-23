Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,847 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 55,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 8.4% in the third quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its position in Applied Materials by 210.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,121 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,965 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.06 on Wednesday, reaching $131.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,425,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,756,215. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

