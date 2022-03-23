Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,144,628 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,282 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 0.6% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $180,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after acquiring an additional 381,189 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after acquiring an additional 747,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.39 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.66.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

