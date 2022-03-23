Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Gap Up to $146.80

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $146.80, but opened at $150.00. Arch Resources shares last traded at $151.34, with a volume of 408 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCH. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.17.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. The business’s revenue was up 123.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $46,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,994 shares of company stock worth $2,060,495 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources Company Profile (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc operates as a coal producer. It produces metallurgical products for the global steel industry, and also supplies premium High-Vol A metallurgical coal globally. The firm operates through the following segments: Metallurgical (MET) and Thermal. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.