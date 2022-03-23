Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Up to $8.56

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.56, but opened at $8.85. Archrock shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 5,269 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74 and a beta of 1.88.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 305.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archrock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,123,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archrock by 3,544.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 645,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

