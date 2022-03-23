Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RCUS. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.43.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.19. Arcus Biosciences has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $304,089.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

