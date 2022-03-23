Arden Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,425,906. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $67.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%.

