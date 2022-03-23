Arden Trust Co Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,218,000 after acquiring an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 406,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $241,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded up $3.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,055,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,758. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.10 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.58. The company has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.77.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.73.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

