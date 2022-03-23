Arden Trust Co Has $1.74 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in American International Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $726,206,000 after buying an additional 516,806 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,255,000 after buying an additional 78,963 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in American International Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,250,000 after buying an additional 46,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in American International Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after buying an additional 75,812 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

AIG stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.85. 3,071,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,422,305. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.54 and a one year high of $63.77.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

