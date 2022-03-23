Arden Trust Co Has $2.86 Million Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 311.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.02.

PPG Industries stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.74. 1,145,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.71.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

PPG Industries Profile (Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.