Arden Trust Co Has $23.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,419 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.0% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Strs Ohio raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,686,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 203,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,041,000 after buying an additional 14,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.04. 22,375,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,197,758. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $66.54 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

