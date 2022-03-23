Arden Trust Co Has $480,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 634,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 87,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,038,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,063,610. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.64 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

