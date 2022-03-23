Arden Trust Co Makes New $314,000 Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, reaching $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,356,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,483. The firm has a market cap of $65.22 billion, a PE ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.44. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

