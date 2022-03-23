Arden Trust Co Sells 621 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. The company had a trading volume of 6,125,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,205,421. The firm has a market cap of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $93.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.19.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 93.92%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, CFO Rebecca J. Kujawa purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.83 per share, with a total value of $502,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo purchased 64,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

