Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.84 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) will report $66.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aris Water Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.09 million and the lowest is $66.43 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions will report full year sales of $226.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.05 million to $227.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $299.15 million, with estimates ranging from $292.00 million to $307.84 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aris Water Solutions.

Shares of ARIS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,409. Aris Water Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $19.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

