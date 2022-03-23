ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,319 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.74. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

