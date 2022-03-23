ARMOR Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $146,562.00 (ARMOR)

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.0317 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $5.55 million and $146,562.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARMOR has traded up 67.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002365 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00049023 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.09 or 0.06998336 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,175.59 or 0.99712690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00044021 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

