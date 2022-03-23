Arweave Price Reaches $32.83 (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $59.02 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for $32.83 or 0.00076714 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

