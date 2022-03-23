Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.360-$-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.50 million-$115.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.91 million.Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Asana from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Asana from $97.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Asana from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.54.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $42.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $84.72.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Asana had a negative return on equity of 169.75% and a negative net margin of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $111.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,263,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.64, for a total value of $47,075.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,000,000 shares of company stock worth $351,302,500 and have sold 76,319 shares worth $4,433,558. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.