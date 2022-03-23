ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Receives $279.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $280.50.

Several analysts have commented on ASAZY shares. DNB Markets upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 314 to SEK 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.44.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

