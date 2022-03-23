Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.61

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.61 and traded as low as $16.14. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 121,263 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Astellas Pharma ( OTCMKTS:ALPMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.05%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Astellas Pharma Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astellas Pharma Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

