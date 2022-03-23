Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Gap Down to $9.82

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.61. Atara Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 1,760 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ATRA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $832.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.27). Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,672.28% and a negative return on equity of 103.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $36,092.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 162.8% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,781,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,551 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC boosted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.