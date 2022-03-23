Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock Price Down 7.6% Following Insider Selling

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $55.72 and last traded at $55.90. 765 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 87,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.48.

Specifically, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATLC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $839.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.56.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 83.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Atlanticus by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Atlanticus by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Atlanticus by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

