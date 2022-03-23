AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ATRC. TheStreet downgraded AtriCure from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.27.

Get AtriCure alerts:

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.12. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $89.18.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,409 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $95,332.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,244 shares of company stock valued at $557,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AtriCure (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.