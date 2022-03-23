Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,676 shares.The stock last traded at $719.70 and had previously closed at $726.94.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $678.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Atrion by 172.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Atrion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $80,737,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion in the 4th quarter worth $444,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Atrion by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Atrion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

