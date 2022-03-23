Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 4,676 shares.The stock last traded at $719.70 and had previously closed at $726.94.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.99 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $678.12.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.
About Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI)
Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.
