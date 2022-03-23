Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $21.48

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.48, but opened at $22.34. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 293 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

