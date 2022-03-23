Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 286,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 5,867,664 shares.The stock last traded at $3.49 and had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Cannabis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.91.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 167.83%. The company had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 684.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

