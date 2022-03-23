Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 14.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,065,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total transaction of $1,276,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,576 shares of company stock worth $74,305,104 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $999.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,283,279. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $892.01 and a 200-day moving average of $939.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,080.00 to $1,103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $935.68.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

