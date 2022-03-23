AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,041 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.25% of Snap-on worth $29,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,200,000 after buying an additional 509,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after purchasing an additional 395,086 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Snap-on by 83.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Snap-on in the third quarter worth approximately $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Snap-on by 38.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 120,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $212.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.22. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $259.99.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

