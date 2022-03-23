AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,630 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.25% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $20,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 163,893 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,132 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.93.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $159.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.55. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

