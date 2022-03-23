AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,935 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $24,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TAP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.70.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

