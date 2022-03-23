AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $16.47 Million in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 174,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Bunge at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Bunge by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $20,112,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG opened at $110.33 on Wednesday. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $112.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 15.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

About Bunge (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.