AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,083 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of MSCI worth $32,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,142,000 after buying an additional 54,907 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSCI by 6.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 804,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,247,000 after purchasing an additional 51,564 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares during the period. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $509.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $513.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $586.03. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.59 and a 1 year high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

