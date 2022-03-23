AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77,271 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of SEI Investments worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 305.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.81 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $54.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.95.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

