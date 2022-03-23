Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AUTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 815 ($10.73) to GBX 860 ($11.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 708.44 ($9.33).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

AUTO stock opened at GBX 646.80 ($8.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 657.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 662.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.86. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 538 ($7.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 751.40 ($9.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.