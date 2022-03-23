Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $292.85 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $292.85.

ADSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total value of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded down $6.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.93. 11,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,430. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.54. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $186.29 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

