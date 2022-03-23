Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,909 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,072,500,000 after acquiring an additional 97,848 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $985,713,000 after acquiring an additional 76,706 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,934,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $836,760,000 after purchasing an additional 129,662 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,846,483 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $811,732,000 after purchasing an additional 288,081 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ADSK traded down $9.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,462,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,176. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.29 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

