Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

AVDL opened at $6.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.04. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 70,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,920,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 2,525,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,749,000 after purchasing an additional 29,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

