Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.24 and a fifty-two week high of $128.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

