Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $250.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.61.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, for a total transaction of $519,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.90.

About Sherwin-Williams (Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.