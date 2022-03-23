Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter.

QQQJ opened at $29.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $36.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st.

