Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $6,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

VDC opened at $194.03 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $202.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.04 and a 200-day moving average of $190.61.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

