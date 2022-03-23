Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.54 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 27,992 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 28,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 35,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.80 and a 12 month high of $56.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

