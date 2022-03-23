Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.77 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,978 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCD opened at $238.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.07.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

