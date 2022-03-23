Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 316,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,281 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,024,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,653,000 after acquiring an additional 793,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after acquiring an additional 393,975 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 288,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 93.6% during the third quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 18,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:GOVT opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.20.

