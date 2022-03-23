Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,739 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBUY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,318,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,759 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 1,228.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 28,824 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 335.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the period. Finally, Palladiem LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Palladiem LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.45. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $130.88.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.