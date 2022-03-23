Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 274 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLK opened at $746.87 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $766.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $857.37. The stock has a market cap of $113.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $939.50.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

