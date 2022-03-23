Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $620,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde stock opened at $312.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $266.68 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $303.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.64.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 63.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde Profile (Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.